Coal India shifts focus to preparing mines for production when demand picks up

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has shifted its focus to preparing mines for ramping up production, instead of immediately producing more coal. This shift is needed as power demand has fallen due to the lockdown, directly affecting coal requirement.
A Coal Ministry statement said, “With a reduced domestic demand of coal, CIL has shifted its focus to the enhancement of the overburden removal - the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in its open cast mines. Over 95 per cent of CIL’s coal production comes from its 171 open cast mines.”
“The enhancement in over burden removal will enable CIL to accelerate coal production whenever the demand picks up and coal can be supplied to its customers at short notice,” the statement said.
There has been a sudden fall in demand for coal as the power sector, a major consumer of coal, reported an almost 30 per cent fall in consumption since industries and commercial establishments are closed down due to the lockdown.
According to government estimates, as on April 30, 2020, there are 50.89 million tonnes of coal stocked up at the power houses in India, enough to last 31 days. CIL itself has a pit-head stock of about 76 million tonnes.
CIL has removed 114.43 million cubic metres of overburden in its open cast mines in April as 104.22 million cubic metres during the same period last year. CIL is in regular touch with its customers, especially in the southern States and is pursuing them to increase the intake of domestic coal as a substitute for imported coal, the statement said.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...