Companies

Coal India to pay second interim dividend

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 05, 2021

The Board of Coal India Ltd (CIL) has approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at ₹5 per share for a face value of ₹10 per equity share.

The company has fixed March 16, 2021 as the record date for the purpose of payment. The date of payment of interim dividend would be on and from March 24, 2021, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 05, 2021
dividend announcement
Coal India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.