Coal India to pay second interim dividend

The Board of Coal India Ltd (CIL) has approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at ₹5 per share for a face value of ₹10 per equity share.

The company has fixed March 16, 2021 as the record date for the purpose of payment. The date of payment of interim dividend would be on and from March 24, 2021, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges.