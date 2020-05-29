Coca-Cola partners with United Way Mumbai to provide PPE, hygiene kits to frontline workers

Coca-Cola India has partnered with United Way Mumbai to augment healthcare initiatives in 48 public hospitals across eight states in the country. Apart from large-scale support to public hospitals and healthcare workers, the partnership aims to serve over 65,000 public service personnel such as sanitation workers, police staff, and community health workers across the nation.

Coca Cola mentioned that the initiative is a part of its commitment of Rs 100 crores towards helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.

The initial phase of the relief program will be rolled out in eight critically affected states including Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune), Delhi, Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Telangana (Hyderabad), Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana.

To provide immediate support and enhancement of health infrastructure, public hospitals will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) comprising N95 masks, 3-ply disposable masks, surgical caps, surgical goggles, waterproof gown, shoe covers, gloves for the safety of healthcare workers, the beverage company mentioned.

The support package will also include sanitiser dispensers, additional ICU beds, and non-contact thermometers for medical preparedness in dealing with the anticipated number of cases across the country. “Working alongside the government bodies and local institutions, to support basic needs and ensure the safety and protection of our frontline healthcare personnel and communities, this outreach aims to positively impact 9600 healthcare workers and over 9 lakh patients across India,” Coca Cola India noted.

Additionally, to equip public service personnel such as police staff, sanitation workers, and other community and social workers who are working in the hotspot zones, protective gear such as masks and gloves along with sanitiser dispensers will also be provided. This support is expected to reach approximately 50,000 sanitation workers, 11,000+ police personnel, and 6,000 community health workers across India.

Commenting on the initiative, Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said in the official release, “We are humbled to collaborate with our partner United Way Mumbai in providing support to the health and safety of the country’s frontline warriors. We are hopeful that with collective efforts and resilience, we will be able to steer ourselves out of these testing times.”

Adding further, Jayanti Shukla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), United Way Mumbai said, “The rapid spread of the virus has left doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers with inadequate access to the protective equipment, necessary to defend themselves. In such testing times, it’s important to ensure their personal safety and safeguard their health so our citizens can continue to receive the care and support that they need. Through this collaboration, Coca-Cola and United Way Mumbai will continue to identify, plan, and support interventions to areas of greatest needs.”