The Coca Cola company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB), is expanding its manufacturing capacity by adding another greenfield manufacturing plant in Telangana with an investment of another Rs 700 crore.

A senior level ministerial delegation led by Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, D. Sridhar Babu, and Minister for R&B and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkatreddy, accompanied by Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, among others, met the senior leadership of the company, including Jonathan Reif, Head of fiscal policy, at their headquarters in Atlanta, US.

The Coca Cola leadership confirmed that the new plant will be established in Peddapalle district where the company has already shortlisted sites for the unit.

“This decision marks a significant shift of new large-scale manufacturing capacities by multinational companies into the hinterland of the state, away from Hyderabad, thereby, leading to a more distributed industrial growth in the state, in line with the priority of the new government,’‘ Sridhar Babu, Minister, I&C, said.

In addition, the Telangana delegation proposed setting up a Coca Cola Technology Global Capability centre in Hyderabad as part of their IT strategy, according to official sources.