Cognizant appoints new Executive V-P (Strategy & Technology)

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Cognizant Technology Solutions has appointed Anil Cheriyan — who most recently served as the US Presidential Appointee in charge of Technology Transformation Services — as Executive Vice-President of Strategy and Technology from August 3.
Cheriyan drove the technology transformation strategy, roadmap, and agenda across the US federal government, oversaw a $100-billion technology budget, and worked closely with the White House, Agency leadership, and the Federal CIO, says a company press release.
Prior to his government role, Cheriyan had served as EVP and CIO of SunTrust Banks, where he led the bank’s digital, operations, and data transformation, advancing its capabilities in cloud, AI/robotics, data, and payments.
Greg Hyttenrauch, President of Digital Systems and Technology at Cognizant, who was managing Cognizant’s IT and Security remediation efforts in addition to his core responsibilities since April, will continue to focus on leading Digital Systems and Technology, the release said.
Announcing Cheriyan’s appointment, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries in a communication to employees said, “As we prepare for the second half of 2020, we have good reason to feel confident about Cognizant’s strong position in the Covid era. Our momentum and competitiveness are growing. Our client relationships are robust. And our digital portfolio is becoming a larger portion of our revenue mix, which strengthens our ability to help clients build modern, change-ready businesses. I firmly believe we will emerge from the pandemic a much stronger company.”
