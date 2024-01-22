Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd posted a 35.8 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on December 31 to ₹330 crore, compared to ₹243 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company reported net sales of ₹1,386 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 8.2 per cent over the previous year’s quarter. Domestic growth was reported at 8.8 per cent for the quarter.

Sequentially, the profit dipped by 2.94 per cent quarter-on-quarter with ₹340 crore reported in the September quarter.

Revenue from operation for the company grew to 8.19 per cent in the December quarter to ₹1,386 crore, compared to ₹1,282 crore registered during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations dipped by 5.19 per cent with ₹1,462 crore reported in the September quarter.

“With consumers at the core, our focus remains on strengthening the strategic pillars of driving superiority — in our products, communication, and overall experience. Colgate MaxFresh underwent a relaunch, introducing a new-to-world proprietary formula infused with unique cooling crystals to deliver a superior freshness experience, which is winning with consumers ahead of our direct competition. We are pleased with top-line growth for the quarter, supported by the strong performance of our core equities.

“Profitability indicators are on an upward trend and we continue to enhance the investment support behind our brands. Our current performance underscores the effectiveness of our strategy, focus on technology, securing the right talent, and efforts in governance and cost management. These initiatives have yielded consistent growth for the company, with our toothpaste segment achieving double-digit growth and positive volume expansion,” said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate- Palmolive (India) Limited.