Companies

Competition Commission of India’s hearings, too, go virtual

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 10, 2020 Published on October 10, 2020

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is the latest to join the virtual hearing bandwagon with the anti-trust watchdog holding its first such hearing on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the CCI had two days back issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for virtual hearings, covering strict protocols for parties and prohibiting recording of the proceedings.

“Commission holds first virtual hearing today. Issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting virtual hearings,” the CCI tweeted.

On the CCI move to adopt virtual hearing, Udai S Mehta, Deputy Executive Director, CUTS International, said this is a step in right direction.

“However, CCI is a bit late in the day, given the Supreme Court and the High Courts, presumably with significantly higher case load, have been doing business virtually for quite some time now,” Mehta told BusinessLine.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 10, 2020
cameras and video cameras
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.