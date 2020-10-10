Competition Commission of India’s hearings, too, go virtual

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is the latest to join the virtual hearing bandwagon with the anti-trust watchdog holding its first such hearing on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the CCI had two days back issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for virtual hearings, covering strict protocols for parties and prohibiting recording of the proceedings.

“Commission holds first virtual hearing today. Issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting virtual hearings,” the CCI tweeted.

On the CCI move to adopt virtual hearing, Udai S Mehta, Deputy Executive Director, CUTS International, said this is a step in right direction.

“However, CCI is a bit late in the day, given the Supreme Court and the High Courts, presumably with significantly higher case load, have been doing business virtually for quite some time now,” Mehta told BusinessLine.