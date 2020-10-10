Competition Commission of India’s hearings, too, go virtual

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is the latest to join the virtual hearing bandwagon with the anti-trust watchdog holding its first such hearing on Thursday.
It may be recalled that the CCI had two days back issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for virtual hearings, covering strict protocols for parties and prohibiting recording of the proceedings.
“Commission holds first virtual hearing today. Issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting virtual hearings,” the CCI tweeted.
On the CCI move to adopt virtual hearing, Udai S Mehta, Deputy Executive Director, CUTS International, said this is a step in right direction.
“However, CCI is a bit late in the day, given the Supreme Court and the High Courts, presumably with significantly higher case load, have been doing business virtually for quite some time now,” Mehta told BusinessLine.
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The new option gives proceeds of all FDs as a lump sum when their terms end
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...