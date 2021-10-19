ConveGenius raises $5 million from BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Line Venture Capital

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
ConveGenius has raised $5 million funding from BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Lines Venture Capital as well as existing investor, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.
With the fresh funds, the company plans to launch its conversational AI platform — ConveGenius AI — in India and global markets. Convegenius.AI aims to expand its products on Whatsapp ecosystem and other conversational AI-based channels horizontally, to service more customers across different verticals and allow developers to launch their solutions on the platform.
ConveGenius’ EdTech use case has scaled to 14 million monthly active users in India with 35 million daily conversations catering to 10 different languages and continues to grow at a rapid pace. The learning platform aims at making quality education accessible for middle- and low-income groups across India and make quality education accessible to 100 million marginalized children in India.
Commenting on the fundraise, Jairaj Bhattacharya, CEO, ConveGenius Group, said, “We are excited to launch ConveGenius AI for democratising digital access to billions of users globally and make knowledge and content accessible with a one-click experience.”
Janet Chia, Head of Venture Capital at Heritas Capital, said, “As schools were closed over prolonged periods during the pandemic, we believe that ConveGenius is well placed to tackle the learning crisis and gaps that have severely impacted students across India and in other emerging markets in the region.”
Also see: IBM unveils AI to help firms respond to climate risks
Pallab Chatterjee, Chairman, 3 Lines VC Rocket Fund, said, “ConveGenius has focused on the broad and hitherto unserved market of 235 million students who belong to the first-generation mobile internet users with households using smartphones and mobile devices for the first time. Its focus on mass market users and democratisation of personalised content distribution by building conversational user experiences for mobile devices has created a niche segment for innovation and value creation.”
Prachi Windlass, Director, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, commented, “The Dell Foundation first invested in the company in 2016 and we believe this is the right time to take the product to millions of children by launching the direct-to-consumer (D2C) version.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...