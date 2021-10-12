IBM unveils AI to help firms respond to climate risks

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
IBM has released a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages artificial intelligence to help organisations respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting.
The suite, offered as a software-as-a-service, helps organisations monitor disruptive environmental conditions such as severe weather, wildfires, flooding and air quality and send alerts when detected.
IBM said in a statement as it released the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, that it predicts potential impacts of climate change and weather across the business using climate risk analytics. The suite also helps in getting insights into potential operational disruptions and prioritise mitigation and response efforts.
“The suite helps companies streamline and automate the management of environmental risks and operationalise underlying processes, including carbon accounting and reduction, to meet environmental goals,” it said. The software leverages weather data from IBM and advanced geospatial analytics already in use by companies.
