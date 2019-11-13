Coolberg raises $3.5 million in Series A round

Coolberg, a Mumbai-based non-alcoholic beverage start-up, has secured $3.5 million in a Series A round led by Singapore-based family office RB Investments and existing investor India Quotient.

The Round also saw participation from Ashish Goenka, Chairman of Suashish Diamonds and a clutch of investors from Indian Angel Network (IAN), the company said in a statement.

“Raising this investment will help us strengthen our distribution network and increase brand awareness,” Pankaj Aswani, founder of Coolberg Beverages, said.

The start-up had earlier raised an undisclosed seed amount from venture capital firm India Quotient and IAN’s maiden fund.