Companies

Covaxin: Bharat Bio gets approval for phase-III trials

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received nod for carrying out phase-III clinical trials from drugs regulatory authorities, reliable sources said here on Tuesday.

The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met here on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech worked with the Indian Council of Medical Research to develop Covaxin. Recently, the drug regulators allowed the firm to cut down the number volunteers to be used for the vaccine’s phase-II clinical trials as its immunogenicity results in phase-I trials were found to be very good, according to the sources.

Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila and Serum Institute of India are some of the frontrunners in Covid-19 vaccine development in India.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.