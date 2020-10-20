Covaxin: Bharat Bio gets approval for phase-III trials

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received nod for carrying out phase-III clinical trials from drugs regulatory authorities, reliable sources said here on Tuesday.

The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met here on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech worked with the Indian Council of Medical Research to develop Covaxin. Recently, the drug regulators allowed the firm to cut down the number volunteers to be used for the vaccine’s phase-II clinical trials as its immunogenicity results in phase-I trials were found to be very good, according to the sources.

Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila and Serum Institute of India are some of the frontrunners in Covid-19 vaccine development in India.