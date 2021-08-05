Companies

Covaxin receives GMP compliance certificate from Hungary

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 05, 2021

The company intends to submit documents for EUA in several countries: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Hungarian authorities.

The approval from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition Hungary, certifies the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

The certificate of GMP is now listed on the EudraGMDP database, which is the database of the European Community of manufacturing authorizations and certificates of the good manufacturing practice.

"Bharat Biotech intends to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide," the statement said.

“The recognition complements our commitment of driving world-class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines," it added.

