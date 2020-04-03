Covid-19: bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Online grocery platform bigbasket is looking at hiring 10,000 people for its warehouses and last-mile delivery to clear pending orders quickly and meet the spike in orders on account of the nation-wide lockdown.
“We are looking to hire 10,000 people for our warehouses and last-mile delivery. This hiring will happen across all 26 cities that we are present in,” bigbasket’s Vice President-Human Resources, Tanuja Tewari, told PTI. She added that the pressure is being felt across all cities with the challenges being higher in tier-I cities.
E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Even though the government has allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, players have complained of their delivery staff being hassled by police.
With local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players have seen their operations getting disrupted. The companies have resumed operations and working to complete pending orders.
Another challenge facing the industry is the availability of limited staff for warehouses and logistics. Tewari said currently, there is a shortfall of 50 per cent staff in the company’s warehouses and delivery team.
The company has started taking orders in all the cities but due to capacity constraints the slots are getting filled very quickly, she added. In a tweet, bigbasket said it is operating at about 40 per cent of its planned capacity.
“We are operational across all our cities with limited slot capacities except Kochi and Indore... As of April 2, we are operating at 40 per cent of capacity planned,” it said.
The company also has permits/passes from government authorities to ensure that its employees have safe passage for their work.
