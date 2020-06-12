Covid-19: Eyewear major Luxottica steps up focus on new categories

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
With growing awareness around hygiene and safety in Covid-19 times, premium eyewear major Luxottica India is focussing on new growth avenues to meet the evolving needs of consumers.
As part of this strategy, the company is set to launch a new collection of clear glasses for outdoor and indoor protection under its brands Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vogue Eyewear next month.
Akash Goyle, Country Manager and MD of Luxottica India said that the main priority for the company currently is to build trust and confidence in consumers to shop at stores run by its retail partners with adoption of enhanced safety and hygiene protocols.
"As consumers' focus on safety grows, we expect to see demand for our specialised range of safety glasses offering higher degree of protection and have been developed for institutions, health workers, armed forces and first responders. At the same time, we are also launching a new collection of clear glasses to meet the consumers' evolving needs for both safety and fashion," he added.
"We believe consumers will seek eyewear as a protective accessory as they step outdoors and begin going to offices. The clear glasses portfolio has the potential to become a significant category in the coming months," he said.
Besides its proprietary brands, the company has a large portfolio of luxury eyewear licensed brands including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Prada, Valentino and Versace.
As retail stores open up post lockdown, Goyle said consumers remain cautious and want to shorten their purchase journey at stores. "We are helping our retail partners to use digital platforms to showcase the products range, so consumers can select the products online before entering stores. At the same time, we are leveraging technology to launch a virtual try-on concept at the stores. So consumers don't need to touch products and can virtually try and compare products," he added.
So far, nearly 80 per cent of the company's franchise stores have opened doors for consumers, in line with the government norms. "We are witnessing pent-up demand and our retail partners are upbeat. We believe the July-September quarter will be the recovery phase and business will gradually ramp up as consumers gain confidence to shop. Beginning October, as the festive season commences, we expect to start witnessing the growth phase," he added.
While e-commerce channel's contribution is growing, the eyewear company believes brick and mortar stores will continue to play a key role. Goyle said luxury and premium categories tend to bounce back a lot faster than other categories post crisis. "With international vacations and fine-dining taking a backseat, there are very few avenues left for consumers to spend disposable income on besides shopping," he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...