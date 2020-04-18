Covid-19: Govt steps in to curb opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies

In a swift move to curb opportunistic takeover of Indian companies in these trying Covid-19 times, the Centre has amended its FDI policy to stipulate that investments flowing from countries with whom India shares its land border will need Government approval.

Put simply, all such investments which hitherto came under the automatic route for various sectors would henceforth be required to come under the Government approval route.

Currently, India shares land borders with seven neighbouring countries— Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and Afghanistan.

Economy watchers see the latest Modi-Government move as a timely one given that valuations of several businesses in the country had taken a huge hit following the lockdown being implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has created a situation where investors with deep pockets, especially from China, can do lot of “opportunistic acquisitions” in the Indian economy, they said.

According to the revised FDI policy, an entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route.

Also, if the transfer of ownership of any existing or future FDI in an entity in India, directly or indirectly, resulting in the beneficial ownership falling within the restriction/ purview subsequent change in beneficial ownership will also require Government approval, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a circular.