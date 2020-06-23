Covid-19: How packaged juice companies are strategising to boost demand

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
After facing disruption in supply chain due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, packaged juice companies are reshaping their strategies to bank on rising in-home consumption and consumers’ enhanced focus on health and wellness.
Industry players are ramping up their play in the health, wellness and immunity-boosting segment with new launches. The packaged juices segment relies on out-of-home consumption occasions for sales, which have been severely impacted due to the pandemic.
Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, told BusinessLine, “In-home consumption of packaged juices has come back to its normal levels, in line with the growing consumer need for health. However, the overall juice market continues to be impacted by the sharp dip in out-of-home consumption with closure of local eating-and-drinking outlets and the HORECA channel (Hotels, restaurants and caterers) remaining closed.”
The company has adopted a two-pronged strategy in these challenging times for its juices business. “On the one hand, we have re-purposed our brand communication to highlight immunity benefits of our real fruit juices. In addition, we have also launched new immunity-boosting juices,” Malhotra added.
In line with this strategy, the company recently introduced Amla Plus juice in a ready-to-drink format under the brand Dabur besides Aloe-Kiwi juice and Masala Sugarcane juice under the Real brand. It has also ventured into milk-based products with the launch of Real Milkshake. “We have also entered the fruit drinks market with a ₹20 and higher price point in the PET format,” he added.
In an interview last week, T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said the company is focussing on emerging channels and scaling up its juice portfolio. “We started the year with an accelerated trajectory. However, in between we did face some challenges with respect to logistics and lockdown limitations. Even as we speak, the demand for our juice products remains high,” he said.
“During the last 2-3 months we have also seen consumers looking for products that offer benefits and buy into brands that are able to provide this authentically. Minute Maid is our fruit nutrition brand, which has a range of products that offer nutrition that consumers seek,” he added.
Other key players such as ITC and Del Monte also recently launched products with immunity-boosting and health benefits in recent times.
Yogesh Bellani, CEO, FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd, which manages the Del Monte brand in India, said the company has introduced multi-pack formats for juice cans for convenience for in-home consumption occasions. “The juice segment is naturally anchored in the health and nutrition space as consumers’ focus on health and wellness has got more enhanced and nuanced due to the pandemic. We are witnessing traction for multi-packs as consumers stay at home. In-home consumption will be the way forward and the new normal for the segment,” he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...