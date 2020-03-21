COVID-19: HUL cuts price of sanitisers, handwash and floor cleaners by 15 per cent

Mumbai, March 20

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Friday said it is reducing the prices of Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy Liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15 per cent. It has also committed Rs 100 crore to “help in the fight against coronavirus”.

Production would begin immediately and these reduced price products would be available in the market in the next few weeks, the company said in a statement.

HUL has also ramped up the production of Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy Handwash liquid and Domex Floor Cleaners and is committed to scaling it up even further in the coming weeks, it added.

“In a crisis like this, companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with Governments and our partners to ensure that we overcome this global health crisis together,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.

In the next few months, HUL will donate 2 crore pieces of Lifebuoy soap to sections of society which need it the most.

It will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitisers, bar soaps and floor cleaners to medical institutions providing testing and care facilities to affected people. It will also donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade healthcare facilities in testing centres and hospitals.

The company is committed to creating large-scale awareness about protective measures through mass communication to drive home the message of social distancing and hygiene, which is critical to fight this virus, it said.

“HUL is taking all necessary measures to protect the interests of its employees, support staff, distributors and partners during these difficult times,” it said.