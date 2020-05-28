Covid-19: IHCL gears up to welcome guests; unveils new precautionary measures

As some cities are crawling back to normalcy post the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in a phased manner, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), too, is gearing up to welcome guests at its hotels. It has unveiled ‘Tajness’ level of precautionary measures for a better customer experience.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), said, “For over a century, IHCL has been the pioneer and custodian of authentic Indian hospitality. Embedded in our DNA is our commitment to ensure the comfort of guests with the greatest sense of responsibility and care. We have augmented our already stringent protocols as we look forward to welcoming our guests to relive the legendary magic of Tajness re-strengthened.”

The parent company of Taj hotels, IHCL has announced that hotels under its brands Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions, and Ginger will be implementing enhanced precautionary measures. These measures will include a mandatory thermal screening of all employees and guests, intensive hospital-level sanitisation of its hotels as well as new contactless processes and social distancing measures.

It will be applicable for all guests, employees, partners, and vendors. In preparation of resuming operations, the company has implemented multiple recommendations in its hotels and across the organisation in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India.

Chhatwal, further said, “The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene.”

IHCL in a statement said that, common and high-touch areas of hotels like cars, lobbies, and elevators would witness more frequent and industrial-strength disinfectants being used as part of an escalated cleanliness routine.

Restaurants and banquet areas will have fewer tables and all self-serving buffets are suspended. Menus will largely be digital or single-use, with greater emphasis on wellness-oriented food sections for healthier meals and a greater level of immunity.

All guest-facing employees like baggage handlers, valets, and guest relations and backroom staff, like housekeeping and engineering, have been adequately trained on social distancing norms as well as the latest precautionary hygiene and safety guidelines.

In addition, all associates and vendors will also be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all work areas will be disinfected regularly.