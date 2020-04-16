Covid-19: Parle Agro to provide relief and support to over 4 lakh people

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Parle Agro Prakash Jyantilal Chauhan Foundation (PJC Foundation) has stepped in to provide relief and support to India amidst extended lockdown due to coronavirus. The company claims that it has extended access to medical, food and essential supplies to over four lakh people who belong to the marginalized section across the country.
Parle Agro PJC Foundation has also associated with foodservice agencies like NRAI and Compass Group and NGOs like Helping Hands Foundation and KVN Foundation. Together they are offering around 50,000 meals to the less privileged and Frooti tetra packs and Appy along with the meals, as per the company’s official release.
By aiding organizations like Samarpan and CARE India, PJC Foundation said that it is also reaching out to the Mumbai Police and underprivileged families with Appy Fizz and packaged drinking water, Bailey. They have also contributed to the cause of health care by giving PPE kits for doctors (Personal Protection Equipment)- masks, full-body suits, gloves, sanitizers.
Commenting on the initiative, Alisha Chauhan Director, Parle Agro - Heading the PJC Foundation stated in the official release: “Mitigating the problems around food security during this unprecedented crisis is the need of the hour… We at PJC Foundation identified institutes and NGO’s who are working tirelessly, ensuring people don’t go hungry or thirsty during this period. We believe ample nutrition via wholesome meals and intake with plenty of fluids is the best way to build immunity against COVID-19.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Juggy Marwaha, CoFounder, FeedMyCity, KVN Foundation said: “We are able to serve people in need because we are supported by people who care. Parle Agro and our donors have proved that companies have hearts and I firmly believe that is what will get us through this crisis.”
Parle Agro believes that everyone must come together during this time and extend their support.
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...