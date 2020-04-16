Covid-19: Parle Agro to provide relief and support to over 4 lakh people

Parle Agro Prakash Jyantilal Chauhan Foundation (PJC Foundation) has stepped in to provide relief and support to India amidst extended lockdown due to coronavirus. The company claims that it has extended access to medical, food and essential supplies to over four lakh people who belong to the marginalized section across the country.

Parle Agro PJC Foundation has also associated with foodservice agencies like NRAI and Compass Group and NGOs like Helping Hands Foundation and KVN Foundation. Together they are offering around 50,000 meals to the less privileged and Frooti tetra packs and Appy along with the meals, as per the company’s official release.

By aiding organizations like Samarpan and CARE India, PJC Foundation said that it is also reaching out to the Mumbai Police and underprivileged families with Appy Fizz and packaged drinking water, Bailey. They have also contributed to the cause of health care by giving PPE kits for doctors (Personal Protection Equipment)- masks, full-body suits, gloves, sanitizers.

Commenting on the initiative, Alisha Chauhan Director, Parle Agro - Heading the PJC Foundation stated in the official release: “Mitigating the problems around food security during this unprecedented crisis is the need of the hour… We at PJC Foundation identified institutes and NGO’s who are working tirelessly, ensuring people don’t go hungry or thirsty during this period. We believe ample nutrition via wholesome meals and intake with plenty of fluids is the best way to build immunity against COVID-19.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Juggy Marwaha, CoFounder, FeedMyCity, KVN Foundation said: “We are able to serve people in need because we are supported by people who care. Parle Agro and our donors have proved that companies have hearts and I firmly believe that is what will get us through this crisis.”

Parle Agro believes that everyone must come together during this time and extend their support.