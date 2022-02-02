Covid-19 vaccine : Zydus starts supplies of ZyCov-D

Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila) has started the supplies of its 3-dose plasmid DNA needle-free Covid-19 vaccine - ZyCov-D - to the government, the company informed on Wednesday. The supplies have started against Government of India’s order for one crore doses, which was placed in November 2021. The vaccine is produced at the company’s newly commissioned facility, Zydus Vaccine Technology Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad. “The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market,” the company said in a statement.

Needle-free system

The needle-free vaccine, which will be administered intradermally through PharmaJet applicator using needle-free system, Tropis®, is being supplied at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator will cost ₹93 per dose, excluding the GST.

The three doses of the vaccine is to be administered on day 0, day 28 and day 56. Zydus VTEC manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The manufacturing process and in-process material transfers within the plant are automated, it said. Zydus has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited, a contract manufacturing organisation, to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D. The company has also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine. On August 20, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted Zydus Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for ZyCoV-D for all those above 12 years of age. To start with, the vaccine will be administered to those above 18. The vaccine has shown 66.6 per cent efficacy.