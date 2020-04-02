Covid-19: Volkswagen India pledges support to set-up a 1,100 bed facility in Pune

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL) on Thursday pledged financial aid of ₹1 crore towards setting up a dedicated Covid-19 facility with 1,100 beds with the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.
The contribution is made towards essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting the Covid-19, the company said in a statement. In addition, ŠAVWIPL will donate over 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai and distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region.
The company is also producing reusable face shields within the Chakan factory which will be distributed among healthcare providers treating Covid-19 patients, it said.
Face shields help protect the wearer’s face from body fluids and can be worn in conjunction with masks while offering clarity for procedures, it said.
It is designed to prevent fogging while being lightweight to allow healthcare personnel to communicate freely and be movement friendly, it said.
The approval has been obtained from Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.
The face masks produced by SAVWIPL has been certified by the team for indoor and outdoor use and will be used in ICU while doing procedures and for Covid -19 OPD consultation, it said. The transparent sheet that forms the shield, can be sanitized after 6-8 hours before reuse.
Considering the surging shortage of sanitizers in the market, ŠAVWIPL will donate over 35,000 sanitizers to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (Mumbai) and Government Hospital (Aurangabad), the company said.
The company is also lending its support to Annamitra Foundation, who will be distributing 50,000 food packets to the needy people in and around Aurangabad until the end of the lockdown.
The company is also looking at utilising its global supply chain capabilities to organise essential medical supplies that India needs to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...