Covid-19: Volkswagen India pledges support to set-up a 1,100 bed facility in Pune

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL) on Thursday pledged financial aid of ₹1 crore towards setting up a dedicated Covid-19 facility with 1,100 beds with the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The contribution is made towards essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting the Covid-19, the company said in a statement. In addition, ŠAVWIPL will donate over 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai and distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region.

Producing reusable face shields

The company is also producing reusable face shields within the Chakan factory which will be distributed among healthcare providers treating Covid-19 patients, it said.

Face shields help protect the wearer’s face from body fluids and can be worn in conjunction with masks while offering clarity for procedures, it said.

It is designed to prevent fogging while being lightweight to allow healthcare personnel to communicate freely and be movement friendly, it said.

The approval has been obtained from Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

The face masks produced by SAVWIPL has been certified by the team for indoor and outdoor use and will be used in ICU while doing procedures and for Covid -19 OPD consultation, it said. The transparent sheet that forms the shield, can be sanitized after 6-8 hours before reuse.

Considering the surging shortage of sanitizers in the market, ŠAVWIPL will donate over 35,000 sanitizers to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (Mumbai) and Government Hospital (Aurangabad), the company said.

Food distributed

The company is also lending its support to Annamitra Foundation, who will be distributing 50,000 food packets to the needy people in and around Aurangabad until the end of the lockdown.

The company is also looking at utilising its global supply chain capabilities to organise essential medical supplies that India needs to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.