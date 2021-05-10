Companies

Covid curbs: Mahindra Holidays suspends Finland operations

Operations in 3 SPA hotels of Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), an unlisted subsidiary of the company, will be suspended

Mahindra Holidays has suspended operations at three hotels in Finland due to the restrictions arising out of Covid-19.

“In compliance with the advisories / directives issued by the Finnish Government arising out of Covid 19, the operations in 3 SPA hotels of Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, a material unlisted subsidiary of the company, will continue to remain suspended, i.e. 2 SPA Hotels until May 19, 2021 and 1 SPA Hotel until June 7, 2021,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Considering the emerging situation in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in India and the travel / movement restrictions (inter district / inter-state and intra-state) imposed by the respective State Government authorities, the company has, over the last two weeks, suspended the operations in most of the resorts for the time being.

“The re-opening of the resorts will be guided by the easing of travel / movement restrictions by respective State Government authorities.

“As a result, the business of the company will get impacted and it is difficult to quantify the expected impact at this point of time,” it added.

Published on May 10, 2021

