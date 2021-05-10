Covid curbs: Mahindra Holidays suspends Finland operations

Mahindra Holidays has suspended operations at three hotels in Finland due to the restrictions arising out of Covid-19.

“In compliance with the advisories / directives issued by the Finnish Government arising out of Covid 19, the operations in 3 SPA hotels of Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, a material unlisted subsidiary of the company, will continue to remain suspended, i.e. 2 SPA Hotels until May 19, 2021 and 1 SPA Hotel until June 7, 2021,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Considering the emerging situation in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in India and the travel / movement restrictions (inter district / inter-state and intra-state) imposed by the respective State Government authorities, the company has, over the last two weeks, suspended the operations in most of the resorts for the time being.

“The re-opening of the resorts will be guided by the easing of travel / movement restrictions by respective State Government authorities.

“As a result, the business of the company will get impacted and it is difficult to quantify the expected impact at this point of time,” it added.