Covid impact: BlackBuck waives commission for truck owners; offers insurance to drivers

BlackBuck, one of the largest trucking platforms, has waived off commission for a month now to encourage the trucking community and all its potential customers to come on its platform and resume trucking operations.
BlackBuck has also committed to take responsibility for the health and protection of its driver partners by establishing a ₹50 crore relief fund for its driver partners who may contract Covid-19 in the line of duty.
For the drivers, BlackBuck has committed to offer a relief package of ₹ 50,000 in the form of Direct Money Transfer (DMTs) to the affected truck drivers.
Rajesh Yabaji, Co-founder and CEO told BusinessLine that the amount will be transferred to drivers after they get a Covid-19 positive test certificate.
In addition to this, on every trip undertaken, the company will offer free trip insurance inclusive of hospitalisation expenses of up to ₹ 50,000 to its drivers in case of any accident and a term cover of ₹ 3 lakhs to the driver families in case of an unfortunate demise or a permanent disability.
The company found it difficult to get insurer for the Covid-19 insurance for drivers, added Yabaji. The ₹50 crore fund has been set up largely by BlackBuck along with another NGO.
By offering a Covid-19 insurance to any driver who uses its platform, Black Buck has been able to attract about 1000-1500 new drivers in last one week, who have used BlackBuck's driver app to check available cargo.
The waiving off of commission will lead to an added incentive of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for fleet owners on every trip they undertake, estimated BlackBuck.
For several large fleet owners, the added incentive alone will run into lakhs of rupees, encouraging them to start full-fledged operations, BlackBuck stated.
Waiving off commission for shippers provide access to over 10 lakh trucks for businesses to move their goods and could make a big difference to the SME community, said Yabaji.
