Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 1,004 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared with a PAT of Rs 994 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations grew to Rs 21,350 crore for the January-March 2023 period, from Rs 20,997 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year ended March 31, 2023, PAT zoomed to Rs 3,534 crore, when compared with Rs 1,342 crore in FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 90,908 crore in FY23, as against Rs 60,474 crore in FY22.

Average gross refining margins for Q4 of FY23 and for the full year FY23 were $12.48 per bbl and $11.91 per bbl respectively (it was $14.18 per bbl in Q4 of FY22 and $8.85 per bbl in Q4 of FY21).

The company’s refinery at Manali near Chennai achieved its highest-ever throughput of 11.3 MMTPA in 2022-23. In FY22, its throughput stood at 9.0 MMTPA.

The board has recommended a preference dividend of 6.65 per cent on outstanding preference shares amounting to Rs 33.25 crore for the year, and a final equity dividend of Rs 27 per equity share, subject to approval by members of the company, according to a communique to the stock exchanges.