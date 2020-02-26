Companies

CRISIL completes acquisition of Greenwich Associates

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

CRISIL on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Greenwich Associates. The transaction was announced on December 19 last year.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Greenwich is a well-established and leading provider of proprietary benchmarking data, analytics, and qualitative, insights to financial services firms globally and serves over 300 clients, said a press release.

Ashu Suyash, Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL, said: “Greenwich will accelerate CRISIL’s strategy to be the leading player in the growing market of global benchmarking analytics across financial services.”

