Curefoods launches season 2 of Accelerator Programme

Curefoods, a cloud kitchens operator has launched Curefoods Accelerator Programme Season 2, for the entrepreneurs who are going deep into the existing food systems and look forward to solving the future of food.

The brands and participants of the programme will get access to the capital and network of Curefoods, and support from the expertise stack of the brand, in the fields of brand marketing and planning among others, to achieve growth and development in their entrepreneurial journey.

For the programme, Curefoods anticipates engaging with passionate companies and startups who have depth in their vision and believe in disrupting the food space.

Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer, Curefoods said, “This season will be a bigger and better round held for young brands, to give them a great opportunity to leverage our Research & Development, Distribution and Central operation strengths across all top cities of the country.”

The Curefoods Product Market Fit (PMF) criteria are defined depending on three aspects. The startup should be generating an annual revenue of ₹1.5 to ₹3 crore. The level of demand the startup is generating will be evaluated. Lastly, the unit economics and operational efficiency of the company will also be considered.

Once the company is part of the accelerator programme, the 10-day process to garner funding entails a complete audit of its last 18 months’ P&L. Lastly, based on the company’s future plans for the next 18 months, the required funds will be scaled.