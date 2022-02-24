Curefoods acquires franchise rights for US-based Sbarro

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company housing brands like EatFit, CakeZone, and Great Indian Khichdi, has announced its acquisition of the South India franchise rights for US-based legacy pizza chain - Sbarro. Sbarro is a pizza brand that specialises in New York-style pizzas and is currently present in 630 locations across 28 countries. Sbarro India’s master franchise rights are operated by Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd. The Sbarro brand was first entered India in 2012 in an attempt to familiarise people with the pizza-by-the-slice concept.

As part of Curefoods, going forward Sbarro will see greater expansion in South India. Curefoods plans to open around 50 Sbarro outlets in the next 3 years starting with Karnataka. The expansion will consist of a mix of walk-in outlets and cloud kitchens to ensure maximum customer reach. As a result of this partnership, the first Curefoods-owned Sbarro outlet is set to open in Bengaluru within the next quarter.

Multi-brand multi-kitchen model

Sbarro has carved its niche in India over the past few years by delivering high-quality, fresh pizzas baked in the authentic New York style. The addition will complement Curefoods’ multi-brand multi-kitchen model, helping them expand their customer base in the pizza category and further grow their production capacity.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer at Curefoods said, “Pizza, as a category, enjoys immense popularity in India and having a New York-style pizza offering is a great addition overall to our portfolio at Curefoods. By working with an international brand such as Sbarro, we aim to leverage our expertise in scale and technology to amplify its presence further. This partnership will not only strengthen our presence in the pizza category but also help us serve a globally recognised and loved legacy pizza brand to the country.”

Curefoods recently announced its merger with Mumbai-based Maverix. Curefoods commenced its operations in 2020. It operates brands like EatFit, Great Indian Khichdi, Aligarh House Biryani and CakeZone. It has over 135 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 12 cities in India.