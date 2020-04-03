Cycle Pure Agarbathies donates of Rs 1.08 crore towards PM CARES Fund

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Cycle Pure Agarbathies, from the agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has extended support to the government in combating COVID-19 with a donation of Rs 1.08 crore to PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.
The agarbathi brand which has been in the prayer and worship space from the last 70 years, has initiated a series of funding and donation activities along with an in-depth business continuity plan for its employees to overcome novel Coronavirus.
The Mysuru-based company, who has been actively supporting their employees amidstthe nationwide lock-down, also donated Rs 1 lakh to various volunteer groups in their hometown to provide meals to the migrant labourers, police on duty and homeless people.
The organisation has also been able to source and secure five ventilators for Mysuru’s government hospital through international relations established by Rangsons Technologies. They are also actively sourcing for PPE kits and protective masks for distribution. The organisation has also urged its employees across the country to join hands with the government and do their bit in this challenging time.
Speaking about the current situation, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies said, “It is a challenging time for all of us across the country, hence it is very important for us to join our hands and support our government in this battle. As an organisation and individuals, we are doing every possible thing from our end to overcome this pandemic. Our employees across the country are also donating to respective COVID-19 state relief funds. We would also like to request citizens across the country to do their bit and follow the government's directive very seriously. A simple task like washing your hands, staying hygienic, ensuring social distancing is quintessential at this time.”
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
From evacuating stranded citizens to running quarantine facilities, India’s defence forces have been at the ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
From domestic violence to the vulnerability of health workers, the pandemic is proving doubly difficult for ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...