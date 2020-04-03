Cycle Pure Agarbathies donates of Rs 1.08 crore towards PM CARES Fund

Cycle Pure Agarbathies, from the agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has extended support to the government in combating COVID-19 with a donation of Rs 1.08 crore to PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

The agarbathi brand which has been in the prayer and worship space from the last 70 years, has initiated a series of funding and donation activities along with an in-depth business continuity plan for its employees to overcome novel Coronavirus.

The Mysuru-based company, who has been actively supporting their employees amidstthe nationwide lock-down, also donated Rs 1 lakh to various volunteer groups in their hometown to provide meals to the migrant labourers, police on duty and homeless people.

The organisation has also been able to source and secure five ventilators for Mysuru’s government hospital through international relations established by Rangsons Technologies. They are also actively sourcing for PPE kits and protective masks for distribution. The organisation has also urged its employees across the country to join hands with the government and do their bit in this challenging time.

Speaking about the current situation, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies said, “It is a challenging time for all of us across the country, hence it is very important for us to join our hands and support our government in this battle. As an organisation and individuals, we are doing every possible thing from our end to overcome this pandemic. Our employees across the country are also donating to respective COVID-19 state relief funds. We would also like to request citizens across the country to do their bit and follow the government's directive very seriously. A simple task like washing your hands, staying hygienic, ensuring social distancing is quintessential at this time.”