Cyient Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS). The collaboration is set to bolster training for students, focusing on domains such as CAD, CAE PLM, and electrical system development.

The partnership seeks to harness Cyient’s industry experience to nurture a workforce capable of meeting the sector’s evolving demands. This venture is anticipated to be instrumental in shaping the future of India’s Maritime Industry, aligning with the vision outlined by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Ayush. The plan aims to exceed a port capacity of 10,000 MTPA by 2047, presenting an investment opportunity exceeding ₹10 lakh crores and potentially generating over 15 lakh employment opportunities.

This MoU holds significance in bridging the gap between academia and industry. It offers a conduit for skilled individuals to access job placements and research prospects, ultimately fostering innovation and advancement within the dynamic landscape of modern industry.

However, the shares were down by 2.97 per cent to ₹1,710 at 11.35 am on the BSE.

