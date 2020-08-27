Cyient receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Companies

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Cyient, an engineering and digital solutions and services company, has received the 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award.

The Boeing company gives the award annually to recognise suppliers who have achieved superior performance, said Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice-President, Aerospace and Defense at Cyient.

