D2C food brand Eat Better Ventures raises ₹5.5 cr seed funding

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brand Eat Better Ventures announced it had raised ₹5.5 crore in a seed round led by Java Capital and Mumbai Angels.

The round also witnessed participation from Shiprocket Ventures, Capier Capital & Plan B Capital. Entrepreneurs, including Harpreet Grover, Arjun Vaidya, Radhika Ghai, Vishesh Khurana, Bimal Kartheek Rebba , Ishank Joshi, Venus Dhuria, Bhavik Vasa and Divij Bajaj.

Eat Better is a Jaipur-based brand that makes healthy snacks. The company will utlise the funds to ramp up its production capacity, build a robust team, launch new products, and augment its marketing and distribution.

Mridula Kanoria, co-founder, said, “Consumers are awakening to more conscious, healthy choices, and at Eat Better we want to support them on their journey of health without compromising on taste.”

Karteek Pulapaka, Partner Java Capital said, “ Healthy and snacking need not be at odds with each other. Eat Better is building on India’s rich traditions of healthy snacks to bring time tested nibbles with a twist to suit the modern Indian palettes. Very few brands managed to get taste, form-factor and healthy ingredients right at the same time. Eat Better has been able to do so which is reflected in the 38 per cent MoM growth and high customer retention rate.”

Shaurya Kanoria, co–founder, Eat Better added, “We are excited to welcome an amazing group of investors who have backed and scaled large businesses. Our aim is to build a large and enduring food and beverage brand that offers customers delicious and healthy foods at the click of a button.”

“Embracing healthy snacking while pursuing a healthy lifestyle goal can be a daunting task for many. Today, an increasing number of Indian millennials are seen quickly catching up with the global snacking revolution. Traditional Indian foods prepared with a modern twist to suit changing palate preferences will go a long way in inculcating a healthy snacking lifestyle,” commented Nandini Mansighka, Co-Founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels.