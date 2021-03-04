Dabur India launches premium range of shampoos under Vatika Select brand

Dabur India on Thursday said it is launching a premium range of shampoos under the brand Dabur Vatika Select. Initially available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the company said the new range will soon be rolled out across regular retail channels too.

The company has been on a launch spree in recent months with a strong focus on the e-commerce channel.

In a statement, Dabur India, Innovations-Head, Rajat Mathur said: “We are expanding brand Vatika with the launch of Dabur Vatika Select. This is a premium range of shampoos, that is powered by pure and natural botanicals.”

Smerth Khanna, E-commerce Head of Dabur India added that the company is betting big on the e-commerce channel. “Our continuous effort has been to give our shoppers something new and exciting. Dabur Vatika Select’s premium range of shampoos is our latest offering in this endeavour," he said.

“Each variant of the new range has a unique ingredient that solves specific hair problems. Both the Dabur and Flipkart teams have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based shampoo category to come up with a select range of shampoos,” Khanna added.