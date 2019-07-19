Dabur India net rises to ₹363 crore

Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹363 crore for the quarter ended June 30, up 10.3 per cent against ₹329 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue in the quarter under review grew by 9.3 per cent to ₹2,273 crore on the back of strong rural distribution push, revamp of supply chain infrastructure and higher investments in key brands.

The company’s standalone net profit grew 11.8 per cent to ₹258 crore, while standalone revenue grew 10.5 per cent to ₹1,628 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

“The domestic FMCG business reported a volume gowth of 9.6 per cent during the quarter,” the company said.

Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, said: “While the macro-economic environment continues to be challenging with an overall demand slowdown in India and competitive intensity remaining high, we have executed well on our distribution expansion strategy in rural India, which has resulted in consistent improvement of our performance.”

“For Dabur, rural demand is growing ahead of urban. With this, we have built a strong foundation for sustainable profitable growth. We have efficiently managed the risks and challenges to post an 18.5 per cent growth in our operating margin for the quarter,” he added.

The company said that despite tough macro-economic conditions, its brands witnessed double-digit growth.