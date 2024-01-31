Dabur India on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an investment of ₹135 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in South India. This unit would manufacture a range of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Healthcare, Personal care and Home Care products like Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste and Odonil air fresheners. Sources said the company is scouting for possible locations for this new facility.

This marks the first investment by Dabur India to set up a greenfield facility in South India.

“Our business has scaled up in South India and accounts for around 18-20 per cent of Dabur’s domestic business. With South India’s contribution increasing, we have decided to establish a new manufacturing facility there to better cater to the local demand,” Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, said.

“The board today approved an investment of ₹135 crore for establishing this greenfield facility. This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the region, but also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing need for Dabur products in South India,” he added.

The FMCG major has an existing network of 13 domestic manufacturing locations.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹514.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up 8 per cent compared to ₹475.9 crore a year earlier. The FMCG major ended the quarter with a 7 per cent growth in revenue from operations at ₹3,255 crore, driven by steady performance of both the home and personal care, and food and beverages businesses, it added. The India business volume growth was pegged at 6 per cent.

“We remain intensely focused on our strategies of managing an agile and accountable organization structure with a focus on superior product delivery and constructive disruption to drive sustainable, profitable growth across our portfolio. Moderating inflation coupled with buoyant consumer sentiments and our focussed investment in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped demand from the hinterland bounce back for Dabur. Rural demand for Dabur grew 200 bps ahead of urban. We have also stepped-up investment behind our brands to drive competitive volume growth, reflected in our higher advertising spends during the quarter,” Malhotra said in a statement.

Dabur India’s share price closed ₹4.40 or 0.82 per cent higher at ₹540.35 on NSE.