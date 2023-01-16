Dabur India on Monday said the the footprint of NewU, which retails beauty, health and wellness products of an array of brands, has now crossed the 100-stores mark. The FMCG major aims to double the store count of NewU in the next two years.

NewU outlets are operated by H & B Stores Ltd which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dabur India Ltd.

The company said it has opened six new exclusive outlets of NewU increasing the network count to 100 outlets.

Growing demand

Manish Asthana, COO, NewU, said, “We are pleased to announce the addition of six new stores to the NewU network to cross the 100-stores-mark. The new stores are intended to meet the region’s growing consumer demand. We provide the best in creating a comfortable and trustworthy shopping environment for all our customers, from value for money deals to the best quality products.”

NewU is present in 40 cities, with over 100 outlets.

“We are expanding our retail footprint across India in a strategic manner and plan to double our store count in the next 2 years,” Asthana added.

The six NewU locations are at Vinayak City Center (Prayagraj); Spectrum Mall (Noida); Spaze Corporate Park (Gurugram); Forum Mall (Edappal, Kerala); RMZ (Bengaluru); and KPS Mall (Hooghly).

“NewU is a one-stop beauty destination that gives consumers access to a comprehensive range of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, personal grooming and fragrances. The new NewU destinations have been designed to bring the beauty and skin care products to life and connect with the large network of make-up lovers across the country,” he added.

