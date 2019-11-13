Daimler offers the longest duration extended warranty on BharatBenz trucks

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced what it calls an industry-first longest duration extended warranty for all of its BS-IV compliant heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks.

At up to 8 years / 8 lakh km, the warranty is of the longest duration offered in the entire CV industry, according to a statement.

The scope of the extended warranty includes all powertrain aggregates such as the engine, transmission, propeller shaft and drive head.

The extended warranty offerings can be availed across the lifecycle of the standard warranty by the customers, with flexible pricing options available as per the application and age of the vehicle. Customers can also benefit from risk coverage against unexpected breakdowns.

“Our latest extended warranty is an industry-first with its wide coverage. This offers another complimentary product for our customers, in addition to the full service contracts offered up to 10 years/15 lakh km already,” said Ramesh Rajagopalan, Vice- President - Customer Service, DICV.

Extension of ProServ

This is an extension of the ProServ service offering, along with a portfolio of service offerings like service contracts, express service, onsite service, speed fix and pool service available for all BharatBenz customers, across all touch points.

The Indian CV industry has been working on liquidating its BS-IV inventory as the new BS-VI norms will kick in on April 1.