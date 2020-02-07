Dairy Day forays into Andhra Pradesh

Suggested keywords: Dairy Day, Andhra Pradesh, 2,000 outlets, ice cream, flavours, butterscotch, paan twist, sandwich, footprint, expansion,

Ice cream brand Dairy Day has forayed into the Andhra Pradesh market, with its products available across 2,000 outlets in most of the districts.

The company currently has extensive presence in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and has entered Andhra Pradesh as part of its expansion.

Expansion across India

The company has invested ₹80 crore over the last two years in capacity expansion as it extends its footprint across the country.

Currently, Dairy Day has two manufacturing units in Karnataka, spread over 2 lakh sq ft, with a capacity of 1.4 lakh litres a day.

MN Jaganath, Co-Founder, Dairy Day, said, “the expansion into Andhra Pradesh is an important step for Dairy Day as we work towards establishing a pan India presence. The State has a vibrant and growing market, with immense potential for the FMCG sector. India currently is the fastest growing ice cream market in the world, at 13-14 per cent CAGR.

“The industry is expected to touch ₹30,000 crore over the next five years. We at Dairy Day believe in providing value for money products that appeal to young and old alike,” he said.

Dairy Day, which offers a variety of cups, cones, sticks, tubs and other novelties, manufactures and supplies approximately 150 products in over 30 flavours. It offers market favourites such as vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, pista, butterscotch and mango, among others, along with its own unique flavours such as Paan Twist, Rajbhog, Gulab Jamun, Gajar Halwa, Rose Kulfi, Ice-cream Cake and Ice-cream Sandwich.