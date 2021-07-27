Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit up 45% to ₹277 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Tuesday reported 45.02 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹277 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, helped by sales volume growth and a lower base.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹191 crore in April-June period a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 36.19 per cent to ₹2,589 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹1,901 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at ₹2,243 crore in the quarter, up 35.36 per cent from ₹1,657 crore.
Its sales volume was 4.89 million tonne during the quarter as against 3.66 million tonne earlier.
"Despite the challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19, our business has once again shown resilience and successfully delivered an all-round performance. We are very excited about the opportunities that we see in the market place and our consistent performance over the last many quarters gives us immense confidence as we embark on an aggressive growth journey over the next decade,” Dalmia Bharat Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat on Tuesday settled at ₹2,245.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.94 per cent from its previous close.
