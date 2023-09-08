Danfoss India, a leading player in providing energy efficient solutions, has opened a new India distribution center in Chennai spread over over 43,000 square feet, and a 4,000 pallet positions facility, to support growth plans.

The new distribution unit, located close to the Danfoss Chennai factory at Oragadam near Chennai, will aggregate Danfoss products from Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Denmark for core businesses such as power electronics and drives and climate solutions, according to a company statement.

“Given our ambitious growth plans, expanding Danfoss India’s distribution center footprint will add value to the growing operations of our customers and stakeholders, said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India Region.

The new facility, launched coinciding with the 90th year celebrations of the parent company, will also be the prime distribution center for supplying products to customers in India and nearby countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka,

Danfoss has also introduced a green fleet of less load containers, in association with GATI. This initiative is part of Danfoss’ climate commitment to offset emissions from the upstream/ downstream supply chain by 2030, and also its commitment to the E-Fast India initiative by NITI Aayog, WRI & WBCSD for accelerating zero emissions transport adoption in India.