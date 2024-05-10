Leading food and beverage company , Danone has appointed Shashi Ranjan as the new Managing Director for Danone India. Before joining Danone India, Ranjan served as President & Country Head of Sebamed India. Previously, he held key roles at Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey & Company, and IBM Consulting. Prior to this, he served the Indian Government in General administration and strategy roles across different parts of India

“In his new role, Shashi Ranjan will spearhead Danone‘s strategic initiatives in India, focusing on expanding the company’s presence, strengthening partnerships, and fostering sustainable growth. Leveraging his deep understanding of consumer preferences and market dynamics, he is committed to steering Danone India towards its global vision of delivering health through food to the people of India,” the company said in a statement.

Christian Stammkoetter, President of AMEA at Danone, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Shashi Ranjan to lead our business in India. His extensive experience and proven track record in the consumer goods industry makes him the perfect candidate to propel Danone‘s growth and innovation agenda in this important market. We are confident that under his leadership, Danone India will continue to flourish and positively impact the lives of millions of consumers across the country.”