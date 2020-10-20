DCM Shriram’s Q2 revenue increases 17% at ₹2,047 crore

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram has reported a net revenue of ₹2,047 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, up 17 per cent from the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. However, the company’s net profit remained unchanged at ₹119 crore.
Among various verticals, the company’s sugar business did exceedingly well with the segment reporting a revenue of ₹830 crore, which is 89 per cent higher than that in Q1FY20.
Similarly, there was 25 per cent increase in revenues from plastic business which netted ₹171 crore in Q2. However, chemicals, fertiliser and seed businesses recorded a dip in revenues as compared to corresponding quarter last year.
“The operating as well as financial performance of the company has improved significantly over the previous quarter which was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the operating challenges have reduced, the uncertainty of economic environment continues,” said the company.
Increased scale and opening of a new 200 kilolitre (kl) per day ethanol plant has helped DCM Shriram to improve its performance in the sugar sector. Higher earnings were also due to increase in sugar exports, it said.
DCM Shriram’s chloro-vinyl business witnessed a spurt of volume since May this year after the lockdown was lifted. The firm has also been able to save on costs by replacing older plants with a new power plant at Kota which became operational in the last quarter of the previous fiscal.
The work also commenced on a 120 MW coal-based power plant at Bharuch in Gujarat, the statement said.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...