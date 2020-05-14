Decathlon opens 22 stores across 16 cities amid per lockdown relaxation guidelines

Global sports retailer, Decathlon is set to welcome sports enthusiasts back at its stores in select locations where retail operations are permitted under current lockdown relaxation guidelines.

To ensure a safe shopping experience, Decathlon has introduced a series of zero-contact and innovative, technology-enabled shopping options in addition to stringent in-store safety and health-related compliances.

Currently, 22 stores are open across 16 cities with additional re-openings expected (subject to local guidelines and provisions).

The company has also introduced shopping experiences built around safety and zero-contact approach in addition to newly introduced in-store protocols.

It has introduced, the “reserve and collect” system, where customers can order, pay online and within two hours of receiving an SMS-notification confirming the order, can collect their merchandise through any of these two newly introduced formats.

“Drive-Thru pickup” where designated pickup areas have been marked at car-parking facilities of stores where the drive-thru option is available. “Upon arrival at the parking area, customers need to simply share their order ID with Decathlon teammates and their merchandise is placed directly into their vehicle to maintain zero-contact,” it said.

Similarly, for customers who wish to visit any of Decathlon’s open stores after ordering and paying online, Decathlon has arranged “Store pickup” where customers can pick up their order from within a designated, zero-contact pickup area inside the store after sharing their order details with Decathlon staff.

It has also introduced tech-based solutions such as “Scan and Pay” “For customers opting for an in-store purchase, Decathlon has introduced an innovative ‘Scan and Pay’. All one has to do is choose from the more than five thousand off-the shelf products, scan a barcode by using the Decathlon app, pay on their phone using their preferred payment option, and exit. No more waiting in line or paying at the cashier counter. Scan and Pay is an immersive yet zero-contact shopping experience,” the sports retail company said in a statement.

All operating stores are strictly adhering to the prescribed local guidelines on top of Decathlon’s stringent, internal operating protocols. These include - but are not limited to - physical distancing of at least two metres, using hand sanitizers frequently, wearing masks at all times, temperature screening for all walk-ins and Decathlon teammates.

“In the interest of safety, all high-contact areas, including washrooms are frequently being sanitized. Decathlon teammates are well trained on health and safety and are following hygiene procedures such as not sharing food or any personal belongings, practising non-contact sports and staying within the store premises for their meals” it said.

Decathlon is also encouraging its customers to shop from Decathlon’s India online store or Decathlon app. “All orders are shipped directly to the safety of customers' homes from regularly sanitized warehouses and facilities. Delivery of orders is enabled through frequently sanitised transportation, including last-mile delivery vehicles, which are regularly checked as per company safety protocols maintaining consistent hygiene.” Decathlon said in a statement on Thursday.