Dedalus to strengthen R&D workforce in India; plans to hire 400 engineers

Dedalus, an Italy-based healthcare IT systems provider, plans to strengthen and expand its R&D facilities in India by hiring hundreds of engineers to support its aggressive global expansion plans.

“Globally, we have 2,500 employees in R&D, out of which 1,000 are from India. As part of our expansion plans, we are planning to scale up our R&D workforce to 3,000 by the end of the year, out of which 400 people will be hired from India,” said Michael Dahlweid, Chief Product and Clinical Officer, Dedalus Group.

He was in the city on Tuesday to share the company’s growth journey, hiring and expansion plans.

Advantage India

Dahlweid added that the availability of an extremely-talented workforce and the proven ability to focus on specific areas are some of the reasons for choosing India to expand its R&D workforce.

Dedalus is one of the largest healthcare and diagnostic software providers. It has served over 540 million people across 6,300 healthcare organisations and over 5,700 diagnostic centres in 40 countries. Dedalus has about 7,000 skilled workforce across the globe.

The Milan-based healthcare IT systems provider offers solutions across the whole continuum of care from prevention to early detection, from diagnostics to treatment, follow-up, rehab etc.

Strategic acquisitions

In 2020, the Dedalus Group acquired the healthcare IT business of German-based Agfa-Gevaert Group for an enterprise value of €975 million. In July 2020, it also announced the acquisition of the healthcare software business of the US-based DXC Technology, thus becoming one of the largest healthcare IT companies in the world. It has a broad portfolio of digital health solutions in the areas of clinical and hospital, primary and social care, connected health and care coordination, diagnostics and life sciences, among others.

In India, Dedalus’ IT solutions power leading healthcare providers including Apollo Hospitals, Medanta and its ancillary hospitals, Kolkata-based AMRI Hospitals besides several other smaller hospital chains.

On hospital network expansion, Dahlweid said, “We are looking into more regional contracts, regional capabilities. The only challenge is to maintain our affordability to a level where it makes sense to deploy our solutions at a regional level in India.”