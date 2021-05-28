Deepak Fertilizers Q4 net up multi-fold on better realisation

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation reported a higher net profit in the March quarter at ₹116 crore due to higher production and better realisation, against ₹22 crore logged in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter under review was up 22 per cent at ₹1,575 crore (₹1,293 crore).

The company has announced a dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share.

Sailesh C Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, said the industrial chemicals, mining chemicals and fertilisers performance has now been validated by their seamless integration with the India growth story.

The company has enough headroom for capacity expansion and good growth prospects in years to come.

The balance capex plans once implemented will hugely solidify the strong foundations of the company and help sustain and enhance sectoral leadership built over the past 40 years, he added.