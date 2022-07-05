Delhi cab aggregators, food-delivery firms to transition to EVs by 2030

The Delhi government, on Tuesday, floated a draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme, which mandates all cab aggregators, E-commerce and food-delivery platforms to shift to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Entities who fail to comply with the norms would be slapped with a penalty of ₹50,000 per vehicle.

The Delhi government’s Transport Department has uploaded the draft scheme on its website, and has asked all stakeholders to share their views on the same by July-end.

The scheme proposes a staggered implementation of the transition to three wheeler EVs. Post the notification of the scheme, aggregators shall ensure that of the 10 per cent of the fleet should transition to EVs at the end of the first six months.

Subsequently, within one year of the notification, 25 per cent of an aggregator’s fleet should comprise of EVs. Besides, 50 per cent, 75 per cent and 100 per cent transition has to be effected within two years, three years and four years, respectively.

“All new three-wheelers on-boarded for passenger transport by the Aggregators after completion of four years of the notification of the scheme, shall only be electric three-wheelers,” the draft scheme said.

Further, the Aggregator shall be required to transition to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030. The existing conventional vehicles on-boarded by the Aggregator shall be liable for fine and challan as per section 3.7 of the scheme, it added.

For four-wheeler EVs, the first 5 per cent should come within six months of the enforcer of the scheme’s notification, followed by 15 per cent (within one year), 25 per cent (two years), 50 per cent (three years), 75 per cent in four years and 100 per cent (within five years).

“All new four-wheelers on-boarded by the Aggregators after completion of five years of the notification of the scheme, shall only be electric vehicles. Further, the Aggregator shall be required to transition to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030. The existing conventional vehicles on-boarded by the Aggregator shall be liable for fine and challan as per section 3.7 of the scheme,” the draft said.

The draft policy also lays down guidelines for cab aggregators to take action against errant drivers.

“Aggregator shall be required to take appropriate action against the driver partners having 15 per cent or more grievances for the rides undertaken by him/her in a period of one month. The data so referred shall be stored/collected by the Aggregator for at least three months from the date of service provided,” it said.