Demand dynamics have undergone sea-change since Covid-19 outbreak: Dabur India Chairman

Leveraging on the tailwinds due to strong momentum in the healthcare and immunity building product segments, Dabur India on Thursday said that it will build its business further through innovation, distribution enhancement and higher visibility especially of its nine power brands, as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The company’s nine power brands include Dabur Chyawanprash, Vatika, Real fruit juice, Dabur Honey, Dabur Lal Tail besides Honitus, Pudin Hara, Red Paste and Amla Hair Oil.

Speaking at the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting, Amit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India said that while the company was poised to report strong revenue and profitability growth for FY 2019-20, “before Covid stuck in March and wiped out all the gains made in the first 11 months of the year.”

He pointed out that despite the impact of the pandemic the company ended the financial year 2019-20 with 2 per cent growth in revenue from operations at ₹ 8,704 crore. “ Net Profit for the full year stood at ₹ 1,445 crore, reflecting a similar level as the previous year. Excluding exceptional items, Net Profit for the year marked a growth of 5.8 per cent. What’s even heartening is that Dabur continued to gain Market Share across all key categories like Shampoos, Toothpaste, Hair Oils, Chyawanprash and Packaged Juices and Nectars, during the year,” Burman added. The company’s international business grew by 4.9 per cent during FY2019-20.

Stating that the “demand dynamics have undergone a sea change” since the Covid-19 outbreak, as consumers are increasingly seeking products to boost immunity and personal and household hygiene needs, Burman said that the company’s management displayed “nimble-footedness and agility” to respond to the changing dynamics and meet the emerging needs of the consumers.

The FMCG major has launched over 50 new products and variants within weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak.”The fact that a majority of which were launched during and after the lockdown period reflecting a strong and committed effort to mitigate the immediate crisis and emerge from it stronger and Future Ready,” he added.

Besides strengthening its Ayurvedic immunity-boosting product portfolio with new range of products, the FMCG major has also forayed into the personal and household hygiene segments with brand Dabur Sanitize.

“The pandemic has also led to a shift in shopping behaviour of consumers with the propensity for online shopping increasing. Targeting this emerging trend, we have started launching a series of new products exclusively for online markets,” Burman said. The company recently launched products such as Dabur Apple Cider Vinegar and the Dabur Baby Care range exclusively online.

“The challenges of COVID are far from over and the road ahead is full of challenges, but it is equally exciting and promising. As we go forward, our management team will continue to identify growth opportunities, and also invest in protecting people and the planet. In our International Business, we will continue to leverage our global presence, natural heritage, consumer-relevant innovations and unmatched product portfolio to generate strong profitable growth,” Burman added.