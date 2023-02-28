In January 2023, demand for green jobs increased by 81 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), owing to factors such as the country’s goal of achieving a 500-gigawatt clean energy target by 2030 and investments in the green sector, according to data released by foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME).

Data shows that metropolitan cities saw a substantial increase in green job postings with Delhi-NCR at 289 per cent y-o-y, Mumbai at 216 per cent y-o-y, and Bengaluru at 174 per cent y-o-y.

“This surge can be attributed to the growing emphasis on creating a green economy in urban India, which has increased the demand for skilled talent in various sectors, including corporate services, software, education, and construction,” said the company.

Rapid urbanisation impact

Individuals skilled in corporate social responsibility and sustainability are particularly in high demand. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation has necessitated the need for specialised roles in addressing air quality, waste management, land degradation, and clean transport segments, among others.

Also, green job posts from both private and public sector businesses across sectors such as industrial products, heavy equipment, and waste management showed a 64 per cent month-over-month growth.

The hiring activity in the environmental service and waste management industries saw a growth of 1,765 per cent y-o-y. Similarly, demand for green professionals in the automobile industry went up by 307 per cent y-o-y. There was also a high demand in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, plastic, and rubber (220 per cent), FMCG (42 per cent), and construction (30 per cent).

Building a sustainable future

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit said, “With an allocation of ₹35,000 crore of priority capital investment towards achieving net zero by 2070, the commitment towards addressing climate change and building a sustainable future is evident. India’s solar and wind energy sectors are adding thousands of workers to new projects and will continue to create steady employment opportunities.”

Garisa added, “However, the enormous demand for green jobs is quickly outpacing the availability of skilled talent required in these fields. Hence, consistent and intelligent upskilling and development are crucial to creating an efficient green workforce in the coming months.”