Den, Hathway being merged with Network18

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Den and Hathway are being merged with Network18 and TV18 in a move that will consolidate Reliance Industries’ media and distribution businesses, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL.
Network18 Group has 72 channels across news and entertainment, reaching more than 800 million Indians.
“Our digital properties are now used by almost 200 million people every month. We are among the top 10 digital news players across sectors. We are consolidating our media and distribution businesses. Den and Hathway are being merged with Network18 and TV18, subject to regulatory approvals. This will make the Network18 group the largest listed media and distribution company in the country,” said Ambani.
In October 2018, RIL announced it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for ₹5,230 crore.
Market analysts said the move to consolidate the media businesses could be a precursor to getting a strategic investor.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
You can either carve out a part of your MF portfolio or invest in the child’s name
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...