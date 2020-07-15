Companies

Den, Hathway being merged with Network18

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

Den and Hathway are being merged with Network18 and TV18 in a move that will consolidate Reliance Industries’ media and distribution businesses, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL.

Network18 Group has 72 channels across news and entertainment, reaching more than 800 million Indians.

“Our digital properties are now used by almost 200 million people every month. We are among the top 10 digital news players across sectors. We are consolidating our media and distribution businesses. Den and Hathway are being merged with Network18 and TV18, subject to regulatory approvals. This will make the Network18 group the largest listed media and distribution company in the country,” said Ambani.

In October 2018, RIL announced it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for ₹5,230 crore.

Market analysts said the move to consolidate the media businesses could be a precursor to getting a strategic investor.

Published on July 15, 2020
merger, acquisition and takeover
Den Networks Ltd
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Soon, strategic investors in Reliance Retail