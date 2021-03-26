Den Networks down 3%, Hathway Cable down 7% on promoter stake sale

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The shares of Den Networks and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd were down 3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively on Friday as promoters are selling stake in the companies through offer for sale.
The stake sale from Mukesh Ambani-owned entities is to meet the SEBI’s minimum public share holding criteria of 25 per cent.
At 11:10 am, Den Networks was trading at ₹52.90, down ₹1.90 or 3.47 per cent on the BSE. it hit an intraday high of ₹53.85 and an intraday low of ₹51.20. It opened at ₹51.90 as against the previous close of ₹54.80. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹52.80, down ₹1.60 or 2.94 per cent.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd was quoting ₹26.70 a share on the BSE, down ₹1.90 or 6.64 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹27.70 and an intraday low of ₹26.30. It had opened at ₹26.30 as against the previous close of ₹28.60. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹26.55, down ₹2.05 or 7.17 per cent.
Jio Futuristic Digital Holdings, Jio Digital Distribution Holdings and Jio Television Distribution Holdings on Thursday announced their decision to sell 5.55 crore shares or an 11.63 per cent stake in the company via OFS.
The floor price for the sale has been fixed at ₹48.50 per share.
While Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings will sell 33.80 crore shares or a 19.09 per cent stake in Hathway Cable. The floor price has been fixed at ₹25.25 per share.
The offer for both companies opens today (for institutional investors) and March 30 (for retail investors).
In October 2018, RIL announced it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for ₹5,230 crore.
Den and Hathway were merged with Network18 and TV18 last year to consolidate Reliance Industries’ media and distribution businesses.
RIL was trading at ₹,1987.95, down ₹4.80 or 0.24 per cent on the BSE. On the NSE, it was quoting ₹1,988.00 per share, down ₹3.45 or 0.17 per cent.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...