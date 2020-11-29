DHFL: Higher offer as per bid documents, says Adani group

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The fight to acquire Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) could spiral into a legal wrangle with the Adani group insisting that it was in the right to submit a higher bid for the entire book of the debt-laden housing finance company.
In a communication to the lenders of DHFL, Adani said its bid is as per the process laid out in the bid documents and other applicants have no rights to raise any objections because the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the Administrator are duty bound to ensure value maximisation. The Adani Group said rival bidders were using cursive means to derail the entire bidding process by threatening to pull out of the auction.
Adani Group companies — Adani Properties and Nirjara Pedestal — had earlier written to the CoC expressing intent to revise its bid in the resolution process for the housing finance company. But this offer was made after the deadline for submitting the bid was over. The basic implication of the Adani Group’s offer was that it was ready to offer more than Oaktree Capital, which was then the sole bidder for the entire company portfolio with an offer of ₹31,000 crore. Adani Group had initially bid only for the wholesale and SRA.
Also read:
Piramal Enterprises had cried foul over this surprise move and urged the CoC and Administrator to disregard Adani Properties’ new offer. Piramal Enterprises had warned that it may have to take legal redressal, including withdrawing from the current corporate insolvency process for DHFL, if Adani Group’s unsolicited offer is considered favourably by the CoC.
This puts the CoC in a quandary because if they accept Adani group’s offer then Piramal may take legal action. On the other hand, if Adani group could take legal recourse if its offer is not considered by the lenders.
The Committee of Creditors has informed all four bidders that their revised bids will be considered only in respect of the asset for which they had initially submitted the resolution plan. No bidder will be allowed to submit a revised or new bid for different group of assets owned by DHFL.
Also read:
“ The lenders are divided and will take legal advice on this issue. There are some lenders who want to maximise the value but others want clarity on the insolvency process,” said a source.
The lenders have meanwhile extended the timeline for submission of revised bids to December 10 as they look to trim their losses. Piramal Capital and Housing Finance is gearing to bid for the entire non-banking finance company. This could make it a three-way bidding war with the Adani Group and Oaktree Capital already expressing interest to acquire the whole book of debt-laden DHFL. Piramal had earlier offered to buy only the retail book of DHFL.
Also read:
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...